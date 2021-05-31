Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-$105.51 million.

Puxin stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 1,627,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Puxin has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.