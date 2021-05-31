PYA Waltman Capital LLC Acquires 14,651 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of PXH stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.66. 12,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,723. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

