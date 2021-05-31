PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $256.14. 4,818,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

