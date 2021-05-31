Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited Cut by William Blair (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

