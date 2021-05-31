Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

CVNA stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,005 shares of company stock valued at $277,941,055 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its stake in Carvana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $9,184,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

