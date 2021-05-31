Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.56 on Monday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.