Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarLotz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

