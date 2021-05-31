Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

ANF stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

