Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
