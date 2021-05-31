Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

