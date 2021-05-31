Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.65. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $223.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

