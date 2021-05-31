QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

QNTQF opened at $5.01 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

