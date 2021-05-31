Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

