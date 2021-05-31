RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RADA opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

