Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,581 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $143.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

