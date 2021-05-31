Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 15,225 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

NYSE APO opened at $57.34 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

