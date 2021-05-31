Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 296.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,918 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

