Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 119,499 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,499 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.