Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Sells $468,281.25 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christina Luconi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

