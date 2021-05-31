Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

