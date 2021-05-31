Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.