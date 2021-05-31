Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Planning grew its position in H&R Block by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1,040.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

HRB stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

