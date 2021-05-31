Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $114.21 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

