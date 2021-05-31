Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $107.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

