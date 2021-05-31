Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after buying an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

