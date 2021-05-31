Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

