Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.75 price target on the stock.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$6.89.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

