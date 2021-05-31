RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Shares of ROLL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.79. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,343. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

