Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) recently:

5/24/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. "

5/18/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/14/2021 – Amneal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $6.50 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.66 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

