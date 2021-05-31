Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the April 29th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Recruit alerts:

RCRRF opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Recruit has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.