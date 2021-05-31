Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 3.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waters by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

