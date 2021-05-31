RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 258.62% from the stock’s current price.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

