Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

