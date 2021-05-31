Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.41. 394,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,082. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

