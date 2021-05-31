Relite Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $683,016.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $683,016.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,733,509 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relite Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relite Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

