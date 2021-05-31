Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in May

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $87.40 on Monday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.