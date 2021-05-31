Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $683.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. 557,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,031. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.