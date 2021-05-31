Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.