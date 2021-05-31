Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.76 million.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.
RPAY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.
