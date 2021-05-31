Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/24/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/24/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/17/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

5/13/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

4/20/2021 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 178,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $584.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

