Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $218.09. 191,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

