Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

