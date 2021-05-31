Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.90. 16,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

