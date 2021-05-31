Restore (LON:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LON RST opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Thursday. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The stock has a market cap of £521.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 370.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

