Reviewing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Catalent and Celsion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 1 7 0 2.88 Celsion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Catalent presently has a consensus target price of $125.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Celsion has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Celsion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celsion is more favorable than Catalent.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 14.43% 13.88% 5.57% Celsion -4,423.40% -67.84% -40.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Celsion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalent and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $3.09 billion 5.77 $173.00 million $1.88 55.76 Celsion $500,000.00 204.28 -$21.48 million ($0.60) -1.97

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion. Celsion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Catalent has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalent beats Celsion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations. The Biologics segment provides biologic cell-line; develops and manufactures cell therapy and viral vector gene therapy; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. This segment also offers oral delivery solutions platform comprising pre-clinical screening, formulation, analytical development, and current good manufacturing practices services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials. It also offers FastChain demand-led clinical supply services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. It has a collaboration with the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the localized treatment of ovarian cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

