Reviewing Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Bay Banks of Virginia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.62 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Bay Banks of Virginia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marlin Business Services.

Volatility & Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 20.04% 10.66% 1.89% Bay Banks of Virginia -8.22% 5.33% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marlin Business Services and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marlin Business Services beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a portfolio of approximately 80,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers reinsurance services; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

