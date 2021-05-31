ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the April 29th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

