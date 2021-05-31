Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $4,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $14,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

RZLT stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

