Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 168.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

