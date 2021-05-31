Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,254,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

