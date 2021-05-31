Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

