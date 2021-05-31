Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,644 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

